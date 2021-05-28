Dia Mirza took on Thursday tweeted to express concern for people who have been affected by the Cyclone Yaas. Dia reacted to a photo of a forest officer rescuing a deer in a flooded area of Sunderbans, West Bengal. Reacting to the photo on Twitter, the actress wrote: "Our hearts go out to thousands of people who have suffered the impacts of #CycloneYaas. Deepika Singh Reacts on Being Slammed for Posing and Dancing Amid Cyclone Tauktae, Says ‘Will Not Stop Spreading Positivity’.

So many lives and homes affected...this image is a reminder that empathy and kindness in a shared world is what will get us by #ClimateChange is REAL. #ClimateAction Necessary." Yaas, which made landfall between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha on early Wednesday, lay centred at 11.30 p.m. on May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha near latitude 22.4 degree north and longitude 85.8 degree east. Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Sets Get Severely Damaged by Cyclone Tauktae (Watch Video).

It moved to about 60 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 110 km south-south-east of Ranchi in Jharkhand, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).