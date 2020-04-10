Dilip Kumar Thanks Fans For Their Prayers and Blessings on Shab-E-Baraat (Read Tweet)

Dilip Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The legendary Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to express gratitude to fans for their wishes and prayers on Shab-e-baraat. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote: "Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat. My heartfelt prayers for all of you too." Fans flooded the 97-year-old Bollywood icon's post wishing him well, and praying for him. #DilSeThankYou! Akshay Kumar Thanks All the Doctors, Cops, Vendors and Government Officials for Helping Fight the COVID-19 Crisis.

"Lots of prayer for you Allah khush Rakhe sir," a fan commented. Another fan wrote: "Sir, wish you health and happiness always." As the nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share a message urging citizens to stay at home. Amitabh Bachchan Thanks One and All For Wishing His Wife Jaya Bachchan On Her 72nd Birthday (View Pic)

Dilip Kumar Wishes Fans Shab-E-Baraat

Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat My heartfelt prayers for all of you too. pic.twitter.com/h00uEbB0PK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 10, 2020

He wrote: "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic Dawa bhi, dua bhi, Auron se faslaa bhi, Ghareeb ki khidmat, Kamzor ki seva bhi..."