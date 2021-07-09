Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Friday uploaded a picture with Indian-Canadian comedian Lily Singh, popularly known as Superwoman, appreciating the fact that she has made it on her own in Hollywood and adding that she is an amazing person. Lilly Singh Opens Up About Her Journey Towards Becoming the First Female Late-Night Show Host.

"We Are Very Proud Of You @lilly Punjabi Kudi Te Hollywood ch Apna Ghar Apni Mehnat Naal.. Kisey Di Sifarish Te Ni. GURU MAHARAJ SAB DE SUPNE POOREY KAREY (We are very proud of you Lily. A Punjabi girl building a home of her own in Hollywood with hard work. Without any recommendations. May Guru Maharaj fulfil everyone's dreams)," Diljit captioned the image. Lilly Singh Opens Up About Facing Criticism for Her Work, Says ‘I Do Know That I’m a Minority on Screen’.

Diljit Dosanjh's Appreciation Post for Comedian Lilly Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He added: "P.S -- I know Mai Tired Lagda 2 Din Ton Shoot Kar rahe Sutta Ni Proper.. Par Punjabi Get Together Miss Ni Karde (I know I look tired. Shooting for two days, but not missing Punjabi get-togethers)."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).