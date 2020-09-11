Actress Disha Patani gave a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amidst the pandemic. Disha took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of her getting ready for a shoot. She wrote: "Finally we're back." She didn't mention the name of the project, but it is said that she was working for a brand shoot. Disha Patani Posts an Adorable Picture With a Doggo and We Are All Hearts
Meanwhile, Disha has been following a strenuous workout regime during lockdown, as she prepares for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer, "Radhe". Disha Patani’s Funny Lip-Sync to the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Rap With Her Doggos is Too Cute! (Watch Video)
Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Story
She also has "Ek Villain 2" coming up, which reunite her with "Malang" director Mohit Suri.
