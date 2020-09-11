Actress Disha Patani gave a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amidst the pandemic. Disha took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of her getting ready for a shoot. She wrote: "Finally we're back." She didn't mention the name of the project, but it is said that she was working for a brand shoot. Disha Patani Posts an Adorable Picture With a Doggo and We Are All Hearts

Meanwhile, Disha has been following a strenuous workout regime during lockdown, as she prepares for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer, "Radhe". Disha Patani’s Funny Lip-Sync to the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Rap With Her Doggos is Too Cute! (Watch Video)

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She also has "Ek Villain 2" coming up, which reunite her with "Malang" director Mohit Suri.

