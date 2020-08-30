Unless you have been living under a rock, we bet you have heard the famous "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" rap by Yashraj Mukhate. The video which features a TV show dialogue from the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya where the characters Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu are seen discussing "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha". The rap song by Mukhate has now become a viral sensation and netizens have come up with several creative memes on the same. Joining this viral fun now is also actress Disha Patani. The Baaghi 2 actress recently took to Instagram to post a reel video while lip-syncing the rap. Kartik Aaryan Joins the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme-Fest, Shares a Picture With Folded Hands Asking Kokilaben's Viral Question!

In the video, we see Disha along with her pet dog rapping to the song and while Disha's doesn't do a great job at lipsyncing, her doggo's expressions are being loved by netizens. Disha who has a huge fan base had several users responding with laughter emojis to her rap video. Sharing the video, Disha captioned it with the hashtag,'#RasodeMeinKaunTha' and a curious face emoji along with it. Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).

Check Out Disha Patani's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram #rasodemaikauntha 🧐 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 30, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

The 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' meme became a huge sensation and almost everyone from streaming platforms and brands to celebrities, everyone has been having some fun with it. We have seen ample of funny memes that have dubbed the Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa conversation to other characters from international shows such as Peaky Blinders and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).