The parents of Disha Salian -- who ended her life on June 8, 2020 -- made an emotional public plea on Tuesday to be "left alone" by the politicians failing which they hinted at taking the extreme step themselves and 'only the political leaders would be responsible' for it. Sushant Singh Rajput Fainted On Hearing About Disha Salian's Suicide, Reveals Late Actor's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

"Please spare us... We are trying to emerge from the tragedy of our daughter. Don't keep raking it up repeatedly and politicising it... If this doesn't stop, we may be forced to do something drastic. Only the politicians will be responsible for this," Satish Salian and his wife Vasanti said. Without taking any names, they flayed "certain politicians" (the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party) attempting to exploit her suicide on June 8, 2020, a week before the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Their tearful plea came hours after the BJP State President Chandrakant Patil and MLA Nitesh N. Rane threatened to make a fresh 'mega-expose' claiming it would solve the alleged mystery behind Disha's death. "The whole matter has been examined by the Mumbai Police, they know everything, we have no problems (with the probe). She had some problems in a business deal and was very disturbed," said her parents.

"We are attempting to put it behind and move ahead in life... But the politicians constantly keep raising her death matter... We are tired of this... Please stop all this and leave us alone," they begged. They made it clear that Disha was not the manager of the late actor whom she met only once for some costume trials, yet the politicians are trying to "reopen the case".

"She was a sensitive girl and could not handle the setback in her business matters. Yet the media and some politicians have been conveying misleading information which is defaming the Salian family. Let us leave in peace," the aged couple urged. Sooraj Pancholi Blasts A News Channel For Wrongfully Calling His Friend Anushri Gaur As Disha Salian, Says 'F**K You Fake Media'.

Their strong reactions came when Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with a couple of members of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) met them at their home on Tuesday. The Salians also submitted a complaint to Pednekar and the MSCW demanding an end to the "constant harassment" and tortures they have been subject to nearly 20 months after Disha's demise.

The couple made it clear that their daughter had gone to the party with some 'childhood friends' and said "all this must stop, we request with folded hands". Pednekar slammed the BJP for again hounding the Salian family to make political capital from Disha's unfortunate death.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, who alleged last week that Disha was eliminated as she knew certain 'secrets', again raised questions on purported gaps in the probe while spokesperson Ram Kadam attacked the Mayor accusing her of "pressurising the Salian family" when the probe is still underway.

"Everything is still in a cloud... Why did the Shiv Sena leaders visit the Salian family. All evidence is available and it will be exposed. Did she (Pednekar) prod them to speak so-and-so. Why did nobody go to meet them before," Kadam alleged. The Salians made it clear that Disha was under pressure owing to an awry business deal and fervently appealed to "stop the politics after her death". Nationalist Congress Party National Spokesperson and Minister Nawab Malik came out in support of the Salian family while MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said she would probe their complaint.

