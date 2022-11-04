Double XL stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead along with Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in key roles. The film revolves around two plus-size women, Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi, as they navigate society’s beauty standards. Double XL released in theatres today and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. Those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Double XL’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Double XL has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Double XL Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Film!

Double XL full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Double XL 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Double XL Tamilrockers, Double XL Tamilrockers HD Download, Double XL Movie Download Pagalworld, Double XL Movie Download Filmyzilla, Double XL Movie Download Openload, Double XL Movie Download Tamilrockers, Double XL Movie Download Movierulz, Double XL Movie Download 720p, Double XL Full Movie Download 480p, Double XL Full Movie Download bolly4u, Double XL Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Double XL Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Double XL, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Mili, Thank God, Black Adam, Monster among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).