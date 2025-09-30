The ongoing Durga Puja festivities in Assam have taken on an unusually sombre tone this year, as the state continues to mourn the loss of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. ‘Zubeen Garg Didn’t Know About Yacht Party’: Late Assamese Singer’s Wife Garima Saikia Garg Slams Northeast India Festival 2025 Organisers for Negligence, Makes Big Claim About Husband’s Death.

The celebrated artist’s sudden demise has cast a shadow over one of Assam’s most vibrant festivals, with many puja committees choosing simplicity over grandeur while paying heartfelt tributes to the late cultural icon.

In Guwahati’s Datalpara, the Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee observed the rituals with restraint. A portrait of Garg adorned the mandap, as devotees offered prayers in his memory.

Organisers said the celebrations were deliberately kept low-key, avoiding lavish decorations or loud festivities.

The emphasis remained on traditional rites and Vedic chants, with participants offering prayers with heavy hearts.

Similar scenes unfolded in Sipajhar, where the Ganesh Kunwari Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee began Maha Ashtami rituals by offering floral tributes to Garg.

Members recalled the singer’s deep connection with Assamese culture, noting how his absence has left a void that no celebration could fill.

In Kampur, the mood was particularly emotional. A specially designed pandal displayed illuminated portraits of Garg, drawing large numbers of people who came not just to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga but also to pay their respects to the departed singer.

Unlike previous years, the committee avoided decorative lighting and musical programmes. Instead, the mandap resonated only with the fragrance of incense, the sounds of conch shells, and the chanting of priests.

Across Assam, community pujas this year have blended devotion with remembrance, as organisers found symbolic ways to honour the man who was often described as the voice and heartbeat of the Assamese people.

From cultural events to simple offerings before his portrait, tributes to Garg became an inseparable part of Maha Ashtami celebrations. Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Government Seeks Singapore’s Legal Assistance to Probe Iconic Singer’s Demise.

For devotees, this Durga Puja has become not just a religious observance but also a collective expression of grief. As one organiser in Guwahati said, “This year, our prayers are not only to Maa Durga but also for the peace of Zubeen da’s soul. His absence is felt in every beat of the dhol and every corner of the mandap.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).