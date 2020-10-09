Digital is surely the new route for films. As it was just a while back when the streaming giant Amazon Prime released a list of nine films that'll be out on the platform. Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, and Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati are the name of the few movies that will make its way on Prime. Not just Hindi, there are also a few regional films on the list. Amid the same, Bhumi took to her social media and dropped the first poster of her film and also released the date. Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati: Here Are The 9 Films All Set To Release On Amazon Prime Video!

Bhumi wrote on Instagram, "What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide,11th December 2020 on @primevideoin (sic)." Yep, the flick is set to be out in in the second week of December. Talking about the poster, the actress can be seen looking straight into your eyes and it does look a bit horrifying. However, it is striking and how. Bhumi Pednekar on 'Durgavati': I'm Carrying a Film on My Shoulders the First Time.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Durgavati is directed by G Ashok. The makers of the movie have played quite a smart move as even though the theatres are reopening soon, we all know that the occupancy might not be more due to coronavirus and so digital was a safe play. Coming back to the poster, it does look impressive. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).