Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted the legion of fans assembled outside his Mumbai residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. SRK waved to his fans along with his youngest son AbRam. As a part of his customary Eid celebrations, the Ckak De! India star greets his fans and media gathered outside his house during the festival. Eid al-Adha 2022: Shah Rukh Khan and Son AbRam Wave Fans From Mannat on the Auspicious Occasion (View Pics).

A fan club of Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of the actor and AbRam on Instagram. SRK and AbRam climbed up a platform near the gates of Mannat. While AbRam was seen wearing a red coloured t-shirt and black pants, SRK's sartorial choice included a simple white t-shirt teamed with a pair of blue jeans. He rounded his look with a pair of sunglasses. Eid al-Adha 2022: Sara Ali Khan Shares Mesmerising Pic From Kashmir As She Wishes Fans on the Festive Occasion!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

King Shah Rukh Khan and Prince #AbRamKhan waving to ocean of love at #Mannat on the occasion of Eid Ul Adha 😍 Giving our Eidi @iamsrk ❤️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/3fZC8biLpP — Hanish Agrawal (@iamhanishag) July 10, 2022

On the work front, SRK has several interesting projects lined up for release, first of which is Pathan which constitutes the YRF spy universe, second is Atlee directorial Jawan, and then there is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki where he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu. In addition to that, the actor also has a cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, which again is a part of YRF spy-verse.

