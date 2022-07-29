For the uninitiated, Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, with both directed by Mohit Suri. The first film was a remake of the Korean thriller I Saw the Devil and starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The sequel is in existence of the first film, and acknowledges what happened there, but brings in new 'villains' and tells a new story. Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns Movie Review: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria's Film Is an Inferior Sequel to a Crummy Remake.

Ek Villain Returns is about a serial killer who is targeting only those females who have left behind one-sided lovers, with a singer Aarvi (Tara) presumed to be his latest victim. The suspicion falls on her toxic ex-flame Gautam (Arjun Kapoor), but there is also a stony-faced cab driver Bhairav (John Abraham) and his sultry muse Rasika (Disha) who might have something to do with the killings.

While Ek Villain Returns may not be the continuation of the first film per se, there comes a point at the fag end of the film that flips the whole tale. While we will discuss what happens in the climax and what it means to the future of the franchise, let's warn you here that there are MAJOR SPOILERS ahead.

The Ending and The Mid-Credit Scene

After finding out Aarvi is alive in Bhairav's captivity in his zoo-den and then confronting and tussling with the psychopath, Gautam makes Bhairav realise that Rasika, who used to needle him to do more killings and make love to him after the murders, is merely Bhairav's hallucination. In fact, she was his first victim, and from thereon, she remained only in his imagination. Bhairav finally seeing the truth about his damaged love, offers himself to the hungry tiger kept in one of the cages. Later, we find Aarvi progressing ahead as a singer, while Gautam lovingly watching her perform on stage before the credits roll in.

But the makers drop another surprise, if you can call that. There is a mid-credit scene that drops in immediately which is set in a hospital room. We find out that Bhairav hasn't been killed but is heavily injured and comatose, and perhaps missing an eye. However, he is not the only 'dead man alive'. In wheels in Rakesh Mhadkar, the villain of the first film played by Riteish Deshmukh, who has mysteriously managed to survive the events of the climax there and now he has some devious plan that involves collaborating with Bhairav, who seems to respond to his presence. Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Love for Tattoos As He Plans To Get Inked for Fourth Time.

What Does This Mean?

This mid-credit scene expands the Ek Villain franchise into an inter-connected universe, and hinting at a threequel that would bring the main villains of the first two films together - Rakesh and Bhairav. If they band up, of course, they would go after those who put them in the hospital, which means the threequel could bring together John, Riteish, Sidharth, Arjun and Tara. However, all that depends on the box office business of Ek Villain Returns, and whether John really wants to return to the franchise (his lack of interest show during the promotions have left tongues wagging).

