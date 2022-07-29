Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns released in cinema halls today (July 29). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles, the flick revolves around two men in one sided love. Having said that, the movie has also received quite a lukewarm response from the critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Ek Villain Returns has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Ek Villain Returns Movie Review: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria's Film Is an Inferior Sequel to a Crummy Remake (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ek Villain Returns full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Ek Villain Returns 2022 Full Movie Download, Ek Villain Returns Tamilrockers, Ek Villain Returns Tamilrockers HD Download, Ek Villain Returns Movie Download Pagalworld, Ek Villain Returns Movie Download Filmyzilla, Ek Villain Returns Movie Download Openload, Ek Villain Returns Movie Download Tamilrockers, Ek Villain Returns Movie Download Movierulz, Ek Villain Returns Movie Download 720p, Ek Villain Returns Full Movie Download 480p, Ek Villain Returns Full Movie Download bolly4u, Ek Villain Returns Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Ek Villain Returns Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria’s Hot Avatars Make Netizens Go Wow!

Watch Ek Villain Returns Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

For the unaware, Ek Villain Returns is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2022 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).