The trailer of Ek Villain Returns released on June 30 and it packed with action. Apart from John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor locking horns, it's the leading ladies, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, who are making a lot of noise. As fans are loving their sexy avatars in the flick's trailer. Right from Patani's hot scene sucking a lolly to Tara-Disha's close conversation, netizens are going crazy behind the girls. Here, check it out for yourself. Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Heroes Don’t Exist in This John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s Thriller (Watch Video).

Umm...

For the Girls Only

i have no expectations from the film and ik it cant match the level of first part but I really wanna know what is even happening?! & How these two are villains 👀 i might watch this one for only tara and disha's characters. #EkVillainReturns #TaraSutaria #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/lVSl5wa8iY — t i s h (@dramaxvms) June 30, 2022

Yussss

Just saw the trailer, and these two stole the show fr. FEMALE LEADS AS THE (HOT) VILLAINS?! 🥹🤌#EkVillainReturns #DishaPatani #TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/PZpPXq6jQp — t i s h (@dramaxvms) June 30, 2022

Hopefully

bigger opening than jug jug jeeyo #EkVillainReturnsTrailer pic.twitter.com/tPdZBrJCRZ — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) June 30, 2022

Yeah

The Trailer is just 🔥#MohitSuri you always gives us the best I found people comparing #EkVillain and #EkVillianReturns but I just want to say that both are different story so please stop comparing ! #EkVillainReturnstrailer #TaraSutaria #DishaPatani #ArjunKapoor #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/M9JJ74Rjk5 — Tara__sutaria__29 (@Tara_Sutaria_29) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)