Actress-director-producer Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial Emergency, has shared that working on the film gave her a deeper understanding of modern Indian history. Emergency, which stars Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, follows the events of the state of Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975, which is considered to be one of the darkest periods in Independent India as all civil rights including the press freedom were curbed. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s Film to Arrive in Theatres on November 24; Check Out the New Teaser Video.

Talking about the same Kangana shared: “Through the course of filming Emergency, learning about the events that unfolded in 1975 gave me a deeper understanding of Indian history. People call it the darkest phase in Indian history, but a lot of people don’t understand why Indira ji made that decision. With the film, I aspire to bring that side of the story out too. I am sure, a lot of people will view those events in a different light after watching the film.”

The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Presented by Manikarnika Films, Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut and has screenplay by Ritesh Shah and story by herself. The film is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.