Ahead of PSG and Saudi All-star XI match at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium, Amitabh Bachchan greeted the football legends. The megastar of Bollywood shared a video in which he is seen greeting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of the big game. He mentioned in his tweet, ““An evening in Riyadh ..” what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together”. Amitabh Bachchan Meets Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG Match, View Photos of Bollywood Star With Footballing Legends.

Amitabh Bachchan At King Fahd International Stadium

T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023

