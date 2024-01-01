Deepika Padukone, who is on a vacation in an undisclosed location celebrating New Year on Monday extended warm wishes to fans by treating them to a beautiful sunrise view. Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika shared a beautiful sunrise video while enjoying sitting on a cruise. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy New Year 2024." Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 Gown Shared Resemblances With Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscar Outfit!

On Sunday, she shared the wrap-up video featuring memorable and special moments of 2023 featuring The Fighter trailer and also gave a flashback at the highlights from the past year. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans. Fighter: Deepika Padukone’s New Pic From the Sets of Siddharth Anand’s Film Goes Viral on Social Media!

The one minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Fighter is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Singham Again in her kitty.