Sandeep Reddy Vanga Turns 42: Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Animal Director With a ‘Cute’ Gesture on Instagram (View Pic)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Monday wished Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his birthday. Check out what she said!

Bollywood ANI| Dec 25, 2023 06:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Turns 42: Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Animal Director With a ‘Cute’ Gesture on Instagram (View Pic)
Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Act

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Turns 42: Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Animal Director With a ‘Cute’ Gesture on Instagram (View Pic)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Monday wished Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his birthday. Check out what she said!

Bollywood ANI| Dec 25, 2023 06:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Turns 42: Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Animal Director With a ‘Cute’ Gesture on Instagram (View Pic)
Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Monday wished Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Rashmika shared a picture from sets of Animal featuring Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the picture, Rashmika is not visible but is seen making her signature heart pose with her fingers while Sandeep can be seen smiling. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY VANGA SIRRRRRRR..@SANDEEPREDDY.VANGA." Sandeep Reddy Vanga Birthday: Rashmika Mandanna Does ‘Mini Heart’ Gesture As She Wishes Animal Director on His Special Day (View Pic).

Rashmika's Instagram Story

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Animal is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film raked in over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- Animal Park, Prabhas' starrer Spirit and one film with Allu Arjun. "It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read. Did Aishwarya Rajesh Diss Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa Performance? Farhana Actress Clarified Misunderstanding in Open Letter!.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs." The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at box office

Comments
Tags:
Allu Arjun Animal Director Animal Park Bollywood Prabhas Prabhas' Spirit Rashmika Mandanna instagram Rashmika Mandanna Instagram Post Rashmika Mandanna Latest News Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Sandeep Reddy Vanga Sandeep Reddy Vanga 42nd Birthday Sandeep Reddy Vanga Birthday Sandeep Reddy Vanga Latest News Tollywood
You might also like
-->
Comments
Tags:
Allu Arjun Animal Director Animal Park Bollywood Prabhas Prabhas' Spirit Rashmika Mandanna instagram Rashmika Mandanna Instagram Post Rashmika Mandanna Latest News Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Sandeep Reddy Vanga Sandeep Reddy Vanga 42nd Birthday Sandeep Reddy Vanga Birthday Sandeep Reddy Vanga Latest News Tollywood
You might also like
Christmas 2023: From 'Jingle Jingle' to 'It's The Time To Disco,' 5 Bollywood Songs Perfect For an Xmas Party!
Bollywood

Christmas 2023: From 'Jingle Jingle' to 'It's The Time To Disco,' 5 Bollywood Songs Perfect For an Xmas Party!
Salaar - Part One Ceasefire: Prabhas Fans Go Berserk as They Flare Torches, Confetti, Light Show To Celebrate Movie Release
South

Salaar - Part One Ceasefire: Prabhas Fans Go Berserk as They Flare Torches, Confetti, Light Show To Celebrate Movie Release
Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam
South

Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam
Salaar - Part One Ceasefire: Prabhas Fans Go Berserk as They Flare Torches, Confetti, Light Show To Celebrate Movie Release
South

Salaar - Part One Ceasefire: Prabhas Fans Go Berserk as They Flare Torches, Confetti, Light Show To Celebrate Movie Release
Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam
South

Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam
Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film is All About Buildup, Buildup and, Sigh... Buildup! (LatestLY Exclusive)
South

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film is All About Buildup, Buildup and, Sigh... Buildup! (LatestLY Exclusive)
Google Trends Google Trends
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
100K+ searches
CAT
100K+ searches
Santa Claus
100K+ searches
Tulsi Pujan Diwas
100K+ searches
Alia Bhatt daughter
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
  • bitcoin
    Solana(SOL)
    ₹9,569.742.09%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot