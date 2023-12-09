On the second wedding anniversary of Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania dropped a new unseen picture from their big fat wedding. Taking to Instagram, Anaita shared a picture on her stories, captioning it, "Happiest anniversary, my darlings (a white heart emoticon) u. #besttimeever." In the photo, Vicky and Katrina are dressed as bride and groom, posing with Anaita. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, hosting grand celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Vicky shared a cute video of Katrina on the special occasion, showcasing her action moves during an in-flight entertainment session. Vicky Kaushal Showers Love on Katrina Kaif, Calls Wifey As His ‘In-Flight and In-Life Entertainment’ (Watch Video).

Shares Unseen Pic From VicKat's Wedding On Their Second Anniversary

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of Tiger 3, which has grossed an estimated Rs 400.50 crore worldwide in just 10 days. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene with Hrithik Roshan. It continues the franchise's focus on the new mission involving RAW agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). Katrina's upcoming project is the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, praised for his role in the biopic drama film Sam Bahadur, will be seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles.