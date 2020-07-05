German-Indian actress Evelyn Sharma loves Indian wear. She has been painting the social media with various colours, and in one of the throwback photos she is seen sporting a desi look in yellow. "There isn't much to do now. I have been trying different looks, and Indian attires are one of my favourites. They are just so classy. As actors, we need to experiment with our looks and it always helps. Evelyn Sharma Says People Still Know Her Best As the ‘Sunny Sunny’ Girl, Here’s Why.

Also, they provide some good feed for social media and the Instagram family," she said. Talking about the desi look, she said: "While I was in Canada, I had tried that look and I think it suits me." Evelyn Sharma Opens Up on How Bollywood Welcomed Her with Open Arms.

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film "From Sydney With Love". She was then seen in films like "Nautanki Saala", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Yaariyan" and "Saaho". She has earned the tag of "sexy girl". "I'm totally flattered to get so many offers to play the sexy girl!" Evelyn had told IANS earlier.

