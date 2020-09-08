Aamir Khan's brother, Faisal Khan, who was also his co-star in the 2000 film Mela, has come forward and made some revelations about filmmaker Karan Johar. The Dharma Productions head recently took a break from social media after the 'Insider v Outsider' debate erupted post the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Faisal Khan recalls meeting him at Aamir's 50th birthday, as the actor claims Karan Johar insulted him at the party five years ago. Gangs of Wasseypur Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares His Thoughts On Nepotism, Says ‘Bollywood Formula Films Do Not Require Talented Actors’

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal Khan said "If your work flops, they don’t treat you well; they don’t even look at you and it has happened with me. On my brother’s 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it." Saif Ali Khan Talks About Politics, Nepotism, Favouritism in the Bollywood Industry.

The Madhosh actor further shared his insights on the Outsider v Debate that is being much talked about topic these days. Faisal said “At the end of the day, you’ll get a break in the industry due to nepotism and favouritism. If your father is a big director then he can make a few calls and people to cast you, but you will have to prove your worth in the end. There’s no theory or formula for success. There are going to be new people coming in both from the insiders and outsiders. In fact, I think that the rate of insiders flopping is higher than that of the outsiders because you get the chance but you’re not successful,”

Check Out Faisal Khan's Revelations About Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut was the first actress to speak against Karan Johar over nepotism row and slammed the Student of the Year director to be the flag-bearer of the nepotism. With Faisal Khan's allegations, it is evident how harsh is the industry to the actors that don't register a hit.

