The trailer of Kubbra Sait's international web series Foundation dropped on Monday and the actress is not surprisingly excited. Kubbra apart, the sci-fi show has an international cast including Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, with David S. Goyer as showrunner. Foundation Teaser: Kubbra Sait Plays Phara In Her Hollywood Digital Debut With The Apple TV Plus Series (Watch Video).

"I am excited to be a part of Foundation and cannot wait to see the audiences reaction to the show. The trailer has dropped and it looks amazing. Foundation: Apple TV Releases an Epic New Teaser Trailer of Jared Harris’ Series (Watch Video).

Rest all, don't want to share any spoilers apart from saying that I am very happy to be a part of it," said Kubbra, on being a part of the Apple TV show.

