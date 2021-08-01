It's Friendship Day again. Bollywood has never fallen short of making audacious movies on friendships. From naming them Dosti and more, they have always made sure to have a friend of a hero who will just about do anything for them. Many would call them a bonding between a hero and his side-kick but if looked closely, they are more than just that. They don't just help the hero impress his girl but many a times, show them there right place. Friends are always special and Bollywood has made a killing out of this subject. But in a bid to celebrate the Jai-Veeru bond or Sid-Akash-Sameer's friendship, we often forget about a few lesser known pairings in movies that captured our heart in more ways than one. Today, we will talk about these friendships who deserve to spoken about more. Friendship Day 2021 Songs: 7 Fun and Emotional Bollywood Movie Songs That Perfectly Sum Up Friends and Friendship

Anupam Kher-Satish Shah - Judwaa

All people remember fondly from Judwaa is Salman Khan's dual role and his camaraderie with Shakti Kapoor. But there was one other friendship in the film which was simply outstanding. That was of Anupam Kher and Satish Shah. They play cops, one a senior and other reports to him. They keep bickering for the better part of the movie and then tragedy strikes. The scene where Kher breaks down looking at Shah's dead body should go in hall of fame.

@AnupamPKher & Satish Shah as d inspector-havaldaar & @BeingSalmanKhan 's aide and buddy Rangeela(Shakti Kapoor) were d highlights of dis comic caper.While Anupam-Satish's hilarious banter was a constant highlight,Shakti's stammering act was a cherry on d cake ! 24YEARS OF JUDWAA pic.twitter.com/I4SsmPfADp — Kunal Das ❄️ (@kunald_original) February 7, 2021

Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt - Saajan

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt played brothers in the film and not the usual ones. Dutt plays the adopted son of the family. The kind of bonding these two have in the film is simply amazing. Salman is so close to Dutt he decides to give up on Madhuri Dixit despite being hopelessly in love with her. Friendships are always as easy as it sounds.

Shah Rukh Khan-Ashok Saraf - Yes Boss

Yes, Ashok Saraf is more of a side-kick in the film but their camaraderie is just fantastic. He is the voice of reason in SRK's life who keeps him on his track to achieving his goal.

Karisma Kapoor-Raveena Tandon - Andaz Apna Apna

Karisma and Raveena's friendship in Andaz Apna Apna is grossly underappreciated in Indian cinema. All people can talk about is Amar Prem and Tejaa. But have you ever stopped to wonder how amazing these two were in the film? They interchanged their identities to protect each other. Now, that's amazing! Andaz Apna Apna: A Twitter User Proves Aamir Khan And Salman Khan Were Not Lying About Their Stores (View Pics)

Again this was followed by three flops although one of them, Andaz Apna Apna, co-starring Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, became a cult classic. pic.twitter.com/f1Anpn7RrM — Manan Sood(offline) (@Salmankarismais) June 17, 2021

Aamir Khan- Rajesh Joshi - Rangeela

This is one friendship not many even remember. Rangeela was more than just svelte Urmila Matondkar and tapori Aamir Khan. It was also the little relationships and one such was of Munna and Pakya. The latter was played by Rajesh Joshi. Here's a scene where he is doing one of the most important job of being a friend - giving relationship advice. We all want such friends who have a little too much confidence on us

Did these videos remind you of your friends? Give them a call or drop them a message before they get forgotten like the above BFFs.

