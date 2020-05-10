From Irrfan Khan's Look For His Film With Deepika Padukone To His Funeral Scene In Saat Khoon Maaf, Vishal Bharadwaj Pens A Screenplay To Remember The Late Actor

Vishal Bharadwaj and Irrfan Khan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

We are still in shock and it has already been 12 days. Irrfan Khan is gone...gone forever. He will never be back on the big screen displaying his envious histrionics and magic quirks. We are still dealing with the loss and now Vishal Bharadwaj's screenplay Irrfan and I have made it even more difficult to accept his demise. Times Of India shared the screenplay on their website which chronicles the day Vishal Bharadwaj got the news of Irrfan's death to all the memories of him meeting the actor. It took a lot of willpower from our end to not burst into tears. Irrfan Khan Was Supposed to Play Ranbir Kapoor’s Father in Jagga Jasoos and Suggested the Idea for Metro Sequel, Reveals Director Anurag Basu

Bharadwaj revealed a lot of memories between Irrfan and him in this screenplay and also the actor's last journey. At one point he mentioned how he met him in London for a while when Irrfan was getting treated for Neuroendocrine Cancer. There's a moment in the draft where Bharadwaj has shared a picture of Irrfan with a scar on his forehead. The director explains it was the look test for his film with Deepika Padukone. He was supposed to play a gangster but it seems he was more interested to know when the director will upload the uncut version of his character's story from Saat Khoon Maaf on Youtube. When Bharadwaj implores that they aren't able to find the edit, he says, "Find it if you can or you may be searching for me later."

But what made us choke was when Bharadwaj drew parallels between Irrfan's funeral scene from Saath Khoon Maaf with what he saw at the graveyard on April 29. That scene was edited out of the film and now, he wishes this reality could be edited out of his life too. We hear you, Vishal Saab!