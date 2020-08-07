The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is around the corner and many have even started with the preparations. This year the festival of Lord Ganesha would be a low-key affair owing to the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, this year many festivals’ celebrations had to be called off considering the health safety of individuals. The states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana usually have a grand celebration during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, but this year, the festival organisers will have to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has requested everyone to celebrate Lord Ganesha’s festival in an eco-friendly manner. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: BMC Restricts Gathering for Home Installation of Ganesh Idols Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Every year celebs request their fans to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly manner. The B-town members urge their fans who celebrate the festival with great zeal to go for eco-friendly Ganpati idols that will become plants after immersion. Shraddha Kapoor has shared an old video on her Insta Story in which it shows how pollution is created in the environment owing to the immersion of idols in the sea that are made of Plaster Of Paris. The post shared by her read, “PLEASE WATCH THIS. Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and it’s my request to all those who celebrate the festival and bring Ganpati Ji home to please please be ECO FRIENDLY.” Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: No Public Immersion for Ganpatis in Mumbai’s Containment Zones, Says BMC.

Shraddha Kapoor On Eco-Friendly Ganpati Celebrations

Shraddha Kapoor on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Watch Video Of What Happens When Lord Ganesha’s Festival Is Not Eco-Friendly

This year, some of the major festivals have been celebrated by people at their homes. Many avoided to step out in order to maintain social distancing and also to contain the spread of the deadly virus. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22!

