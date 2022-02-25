Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role has been making all the right kinds of noises. After much delay, the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has made it to the theatres. With the zest to go back to theatres to see Alia on the big screen and with the enthusiasm to know about Gangubai, cinema halls saw people coming in huge numbers. Many of these fans even took to Twitter to laud the actress' performance in the film.

Take A Look At What Twitter Has to Say About The Film:

Loved It!

Just seen #GangubaiKathiawadi and I loved it! ❤️ If you've not seen a Bollywood film before, this one is a wonderful one to start off with. #CineworldUnlimited — Samantha Dale Fox (@samdalefox) February 24, 2022

Wuhuuu

Wow

Well, Well, Well...

#GangubaiKathiawadi is OUTSTANDING…#SLB has proven once again that He is a MAGICIAN… #AliaBhatt delivered her career’s BEST performance… #AjayDevgn is SUPERB… Direction, Story, Acting everything is TOP NOTCH 👌A MUST WATCH. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5#GangubaiKathiawadiReview pic.twitter.com/iikoKpNmEP — BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE (@Bolly_BoxOffice) February 25, 2022

More Love For The Film

Yay

#GangubaiKathiawadi is Unmissable.#SanjayLeelaBhansali Weaves Magic As @aliaa08 Delivers a Stunning + Award Winning Performance with @ajaydevgn Delivering an Outstanding Performance Yet Again.#GangubaiKathiawadiReview - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ It Should be at least a Superhit from here. pic.twitter.com/WFwCEMBcPM — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) February 25, 2022

Agreed

Just seen the film Gangubai at the cinema, night before release. Sanjay Lheela Bhansali pulls it off once again. Alia Bhatt, outstanding. But horribly depressing. Makes Devdas look like a rom-com. Couldn't recommend it to anyone really.#GangubaiKathiawadiReview pic.twitter.com/HfSzijUyku — Labour Patriot 🇬🇧🌹 (@LabourPatriot) February 25, 2022

