Actress Genelia D'Souza is setting major fitness and festive fashion goals this week. The actress, who has been attending several Diwali bashes, was recently seen hitting the gym early in the morning, balancing her festive indulgence and dedication to her health. Fact Check: Are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Expecting Their Third Child? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pregnancy Photo of Power Couple on Instagram.

Genelia D’Souza Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @geneliad)

In her social media story, Genelia shared a video from her intense workout session where she was seen performing 30 kgs on full squats and captioned it as "Diwali nights, kids early morning schedules, what to do, what to do, what to do." Dressed in a blue athletic outfit, Genelia looked determined as she worked through her training routine. Riteish Deshmukh Calls Wife Genelia D’Souza’s 'Sitaare Zameen Par' ‘Best Film of the Year’ (See Post)

Genelia D’Souza Dazzles in Cream and Red Lehenga

The actress' fitness post comes right after she turned heads with the recent festive looks on her social media account. The actress recently shared a carousel post of pictures where she was seen dazzling in a cream and red embroidered lehenga by designer Vikram Phadnis and paired it with art silver jewellery. She captioned the post with photo credits to a stylist and designer, radiating traditional elegance.

Genelia D’Souza Shines in Gold Saree

In another series, she strung together a gold and bronze sari by Manish Malhotra and accessorised it with an ethnic bun decorated with 'ghungroos'. She sported the look for Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash. On the professional front, Genelia was last seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par, opposite superstar Aamir Khan, where she received mixed reviews for her performance. The actress also made her Marathi debut with the movie Ved, directed by her husband, Ritesh Deshmukh, who also starred in the movie. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of the year. Genelia D’Souza Birthday Special: ‘Sachein’, ‘Bommarillu’, ‘Boys’ and Other South Films of the Actress With Immense Repeat Value.

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Love Story

Talking about Ritesh and Genelia's love story, it began on the sets of the debut film Tujhe Mere Kasam, which released in 2003. The couple tied the knot in 2012. Both Genelia and Ritesh were head over heels in love with each other during their courtship period and together have created a beautiful family. They are proud parents to two sons, Riyan and Rahyl, who are often seen greeting the paparazzi with adorable smiles and folded hands.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Genelia D’Souza's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).