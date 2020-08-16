Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar feels people are on a lookout for light-hearted entertainment more than ever before, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Movies like (‘Good Newwz') remind me why I love humour and films so much. It is such a well-rounded, balanced of comedy, romance and drama -- a mix that I think everyone loves to enjoy. Especially in these trying times, a little bit of fun and light-hearted entertainment can lighten up one's mood," Akshay said. MS Dhoni Retires: When Akshay Kumar Wanted to Play Legendary Indian Cricket Captain in His Biopic But Neeraj Pandey Refused!

"This film is also special for me as Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) and I have come together after a while, and we had a blast! I also had the opportunity to work with Kiara (Advani) and Diljit (Dosanjh), both of whom are terrific actors," he added. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, "Good Newwz" is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF. On 74th Independence Day, Akshay Kumar Announces ‘Together4India’ Initiative for Street Hawkers and Needy Vegetable Vendors (Watch Video)

Talking about the film, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby, said: "The ‘Good Newwz' journey for me has been quite enriching as I got to portray varied emotions that are attached to motherhood, and bringing them alive on screen was a delight. It's a happy-go-lucky film that can relate to people from all walks of life." The film had its television premiere on Zee Cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).