Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Twitterati Is Already Impressed With Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Fun Act! (Read Tweets)

Gulabo Sitabo (Photo Credits: YouTube)

And the much-awaited trailer is here! Shoojit Sircar directed Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has decided to go the OTT way, ditching the theatrical release. As the makers have planned to make it a digital experience, they have dropped the trailer of the film already and it looks amazing! With the trio of Shoojit Sircar-Big B- Ayushmann collaborating, what else could one expect anyway? Twitterati is thrilled about the trailer as well. Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Delightful Banter Promises Paisa-Vasool Entertainment in Shoojit Sircar’s Slice-of-Life Comedy (Watch Video).

The story has a rural set-up and has funny banter of Ayushmann and Sr Bachchan. It revolves around an old haveli owned by Amitabh Bachchan where Ayushmann lives as a tenant, who he wants to shoo away. This simple plot written by Juhi Chaturvedi has been decorated with fine scenes and dialogues, and the movie is sure to be a laughter riot. However, even though there is no trace of any emotional element here, you can totally expect that from a Sircar cinema! Here are some of the tweets.

Scene Appreciation Post

“humko god le lo” “chal nikall, nikal. dimak kahin ke” oh my god this bit in particular left me laughing like crazy with @ayushmannk’s expression and lucknowai accent and @SrBachchan being is best.#GulaboSitaboTrailer was a riot 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/lTGEfS5BdB — Anjali (@Anji17_) May 22, 2020

Expression Kings

Watch the reaction video of #GulaboSitaboTrailer . Film looks so impressive. From their looks, to simplicity and their accent everything looks perfect. Sir @SrBachchan & Sir @ayushmannk are going to take u on a fun ride. #GulaboSitabohttps://t.co/HA2nNmFBIz — Dushyant (@Champdev_) May 22, 2020

True That

How I wish #GulaboSitabo got a theatrical release! This would have been a big hit!! #GulaboSitaboTrailer — Priya (@ayushmine) May 22, 2020

One For The Combo

Whenever Juhi Chaturvedi joins shoojit sircar, output must have been something different.@ShoojitSircar sir aap toh ish yug ke "Hrishikesh Mukherjee " nikle .@SrBachchan @ayushmannk #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboTrailer — Satin (@Satin941) May 22, 2020

One For The Younger Star

Ayush ji you are expert in giving content films. Waiting for this one.#GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboTrailer — Hari (@ItxHari) May 22, 2020

Blockbuster Already!

Just fantastic.. One word : BLOCKBUSTER — Dr.Pratik Vora EF (@VoraEf) May 22, 2020

Looking Forward

Excellent ! A silver lining in these dark times !! Looking forward ❤️ — Tushita Dabir (@DabirTushita) May 22, 2020

Here's The Trailer:

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier worked in films like Pink, Piku and an un-released Shoebite. On the other hand, the director launched Ayushmann in Bollywood with their first film together, Vicky Donor. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime from June 12. What did you like the most about the trailer?