Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi Is a ‘Couch Potato’ and His Instagram Pic Is a Proof

Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", admits being a "couch potato". Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a black and white photograph of himself. In the image, he is seen lying on a couch, dressed in crisp white shirt and black pants. He captioned the image as "couch" with "potato" being struck out and replaced with an emoji depicting fries. Siddhant Chaturvedi Comes Clean On His Nepotism Jibe At Ananya Panday: ‘It Was Not Meant To Be Taken Like That’.

Recently, he shared a "nuska" shared by his mother on brewing a perfect cup of tea. On the acting front, Siddhant will be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film. In Johar's film directed by Shakun Batra, Siddhant teams up with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. "Bunty Aur Babli 2" casts him opposite debutant Mumbai girl Sharvari. The film is directed by Varun Sharma. Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday: Gully Boy Star’s Instagram Feed Is Stylish and Sinfully Hot (View Pics)

Check Out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Couch P̶o̶t̶a̶t̶o̶ 🍟 A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on May 7, 2020 at 8:27am PDT

"Bunty Aur Bubli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.