Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday: Gully Boy Star's Instagram Feed Is Stylish and Sinfully Hot (View Pics)

When we talk about Siddhant Chaturvedi, the immediate next thing that one could of is his role as MC Sher in Gully Boy. He started his acting career in 2016 with the web television sitcom Life Sahi Hai followed by the web series Inside Edge. But things changed for him three years later. This “Sher” got into notice with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which marked Siddhant’s film debut and proved to be his breakout role. His performance as a street rapper won hearts. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is celebrating his 27th birthday today, had once set out to become a CA like his father, but we’re glad, he took the jump towards cinema. Siddhant Chaturvedi Fans Melt over Cute Throwback Photo of Gully Boy Star That Also Features Jacqueline Fernandez-Sushant Singh Rajput.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was born in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, moved to Mumbai at the age of five. Acting has been his hobby since a very young age. In an interview to Mirror, he had mentioned how his family wanted him go for a ‘safe career choice’ that of a chartered account, but there was some kind of energy that always pulled him towards his dream of becoming a hero. Siddhant who hails from a middle-class family had his own share of struggles in this course of fulfilling his dream. It wasn’t easy, but he got trained, polished his skills and then decided to enter the field of acting.
Today Siddhant Chaturvedi is indeed one of the most talked about actors in the younger lot. And he is also the one who has some impressive projects lined up. Besides being praised for his exception acting skills, he is also a favourite in the world of fashion. Have you managed to peek into his Instagram feed? They are cool, stylish and sinfully hot! Let’s take at some of his Insta pics that are completely lit. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Motion Poster: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are all Set to Con You on June 26, 2020.
Didn’t Siddhant Chaturvedi take your breath away with his dapper looks? We are looking forward to his films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra’s untitled project. Here’s wishing him many more amazing projects and a fabulous year ahead! Happy Birthday, Siddhant!