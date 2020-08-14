Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl recently released on Netflix and the film based on Gunjan Saxena, Indian Air Force's first woman pilot to who was part of the 1999 Kargil war. The inspiring drama has won a thumbs-up from critics for its execution by debutante director Sharan Sharma and also stellar performances by the lead cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Viineet Kumar and Angad Bedi. One thing that has stood out for this biopic is its refreshing writing and the screenplay of the film penned by Nikhil Malhotra, Sharran Kumar has turned out to be the big winner for this project. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl: How the Janhvi Kapoor Film Provides Key Lessons on Concepts of Casual Sexism at Workplace, Patriotism and Raising Better Men.

The film's crisp writing and particularly how it explored themes of feminism and patriotism are being widely discussed and one of the key elements that has left everyone impressed is the film's inspiring dialogues. There's no doubt that some of the best lines in the film have been mouthed by Pankaj Tripathi who essays the role of Gunjan's father in the film. Somehow, Tripathi's delivery of these lines makes them profound in some manner. The inspiring dialogues are all over social media as netizens have been quoting them and also appreciating the writing of the film. Here's a look at some of the best dialogues from Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl: 10 Best Moments in Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi’s Netflix Film That Won Us Over!

Plane Ladka Udaye Ya Ladki, Dono Ko Pilot Hi Bolte Hai

Gunjan Saxena dialogues (Photo Credits:File Image)

Agar Tum Apne Kaam Mein Imaandar Ho, Toh Desh Se Gaddari Kar Hi Nahi Sakte

Gunjan Saxena dialogues (Photo Credits:File Image)

Jo Log Mehnat Ka Saath Nahi Chodte Kismat Kabhi Unka Saath Nahi Chodti

Gunjan Saxena dialogues (Photo Credits:File Image)

Mehnat Karo Jitni Ho Sake, Baki Bhagwan Bharose Chhod Do

Gunjan Saxena dialogues (Photo Credits:File Image)

Aansu Bahane Se Behtar Hai Paseena Bahao

Gunjan Saxena dialogues (Photo Credits:File Image)

Mehnat Se, Imaandari Se Pilot Ban Jao, Desh Bhakti Apne Aap Hojayegi

Gunjan Saxena dialogues (Photo Credits:File Image)

Pinjre Mein Qaid Hojana Nahi, Pinjra Todke Udd Jana Hai

Gunjan Saxena dialogues (Photo Credits:File Image)

If you haven't watched the film yet, there are several reasons why you must given that it is not just another biopic and has some amazing takeaways to offer. The film is packed with some emotional, light-hearted and moments of absolute pride. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is now streaming on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).