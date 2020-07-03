Gurupurnima 2020 is here. The day when you consciously thank your mentors and teachers and even parents to teach you good things. However, Bollywood, as we know, has a different way at looking things. We have a wide spectrum when it comes to portrayal of teachers on the silver screen. Some of them are cherished and are popular to the core, while some remain underrated. Here, we take a look at some of the most loved 'teachers' that Bollywood made memorable for all the cine goers. We see these, through the songs.

Kholo Kholo: Taare Zameen Par

Ram Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) sir brings out that hidden streak of art from Ishaan Awasthy (Darsheel Safary) and rest is the history. This is one of those 'Eureka' moments for both teacher and his student.

Aye Khuda: Paathshaala

English teacher, Rahul Udayvar (Shahid Kapoor) turns out to be not just handsome but also a music enthusiast. He inspires his students with good music in free time.

Khol De Par: Hichki

Nothing holds Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji) who suffers from Tourette syndrome from helping her students achieve success. She immerses herself in making their lives better and help them prove their abilities to the world.

English Vinglish Title Track

This song is attributed to not just the teacher but every student in the frame who teach a thing or two about life to each other in the learning process. These were some of the tracks that truly are beautiful and also that will stay in hearts forever of every Bollywood lover. What is your pick?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).