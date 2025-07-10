Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Guru Purnima is a revered Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist festival that honours spiritual and academic teachers, referred to as “gurus.” Celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha, it marks the birth anniversary of the sage Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas. On this day, disciples express their gratitude and reverence toward their teachers who have imparted wisdom and guided them on the path of knowledge and righteousness. Guru Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. To celebrate the festival, we bring you Guru Purnima 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These Guru Purnima messages, greetings, quotes and photos are perfect to celebrate and honour the spiritual and academic teachers.

Guru Purnima begins with rituals that include cleaning and decorating places of worship, performing pujas, and offering fruits, flowers, and traditional sweets to one's guru or their representation. Spiritual seekers often spend the day in satsang (spiritual discourse), chanting, and meditation. Guru Purnima is observed with great enthusiasm in ashrams and educational institutions, where disciples present gifts or recite verses in praise of their teachers. The relationship between guru and disciple is considered sacred and eternal, symbolising a deep spiritual connection. As you observe Guru Purnima 2025, share these Guru Purnima messages, greetings, quotes and photos with your friends and family.

In the Buddhist tradition, Guru Purnima is associated with Lord Buddha's first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment. Therefore, it is a day of introspection and reaffirmation of the disciple’s path. Many people also use this occasion to begin new spiritual practices, believing it is an auspicious day for new learning. Guru Purnima emphasises the vital role of teachers in shaping society, not just through education, but by nurturing character and soul. It reminds us of the humility one must carry to grow, and the immense respect that must be paid to those who guide us from ignorance to wisdom.

