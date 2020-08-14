Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took up a fresh job profile on Thursday morning. To spread some positivity, he took to reading out stories to children from a small tribal settlement. "My job this morning. Reading stories to the kids from a small tribal settlement," he wrote alongside a video he posted on Instagram. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Hansal Mehta to Direct Political Web-Series on The Controversial Incident

Actor Pratik Gandhi praised Mehta in the comment section: "This is the best job ever. I love being storyteller to kids too." Actor Darshan Kumar dropped some heart emojis. Anubhav Sinha Collaborates With Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor For an Anthology Film Based on COVID-19 Experiences

Hansal Mehta Reading Out Stories For Tribal Kids

On the professional front, Mehta recently announced that he is all set to direct a web series based on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in a police encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).