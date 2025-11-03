Shah Rukh Khan fans wait the entire year for King Khan's birthday; however, this year his 60th birthday fan meet turned into a mayhem. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Bollywood Superstar Cuts Lavish Three-Tier Cake With Golden Crown at Birthday Fan Meet and Greet; Video Capturing the Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

It is a custom that on every birthday, SRK comes to the balcony of his house Mannat, and greets the countless fans gathering outside the residence.

View Shah Rukh Khan's Post:

Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

However, this year, due to security concerns, Shah Rukh did not step out. Apologizing to the fans, he wrote on social media, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues (sic)".

A large number of people come from all across the country to get a glimpse of the Baadshah on his birthday every year, making it difficult for the authorities to tackle the crowd at times, also posing a possible threat to Shah Rukh's security and the security of all those who come to meet him.

Making up for this, SRK went for a closed-door fan meet event in Mumbai, where he was seen looking his stylish self in a grey beanie and glasses.

He even took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of himself being surrounded by a massive crowd of cheering fans. King Khan was seen smiling and waving in the clip captioned, “Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u…(sic)."

Following the indoor meet with the fans, King Khan also stepped out for some time to greet the massive crowd gathered outside the venue. ‘I Will Miss Seeing You More Than You Will’: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable To Meet Fans on His 60th Birthday Due to Safety Concerns (View Post).

In an exclusive video shot by IANS, SRK was seen coming out of the venue and walking behind a barricade, waving at his admirers. However, some fans tried to get closer, reaching out to shake hands and touch SRK. As the situation turned chaotic, the security personnel quickly intervened, escorting him away.

