Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini revealed that her first film was with Raj Kapoor and that she was just 16 at that time. She shared that she didn’t know that the late iconic star “was such a legendary figure.” Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebrations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Others Meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi To Discuss Special Film Festival.

“My first film was with Raj Kapoor, and I was only 16 at the time. At that time, there were many great artists like Savitri Ji, and while I wasn't scared, it was an odd feeling because it was my first film, and I didn't know that Raj Kapoor was such a legendary figure,” Hema said.

Hema made her debut in 1968 with Sapno Ka Saudagar directed by Mahesh Kaul. The film also stars Tanuja and Nadira.

She shared that it was his presence that made Hema popular.

“I wouldn't have gained as much fame if I had worked with anyone else. Yesterday, I saw a program celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th anniversary where the Kapoor family was talking with our Prime Minister. It was so heartwarming to see how much respect and encouragement the Prime Minister gives to artists.”

The veteran star tagged Raj Kapoor as a “simple person.”

She recalled: “In Sapanon Ka Saudagar, the "Dream Seller," he gave dreams to everyone, making them happy. My role in that film was my first, and I had the privilege of working with such a big artist. Rajkumar Ji was a great director, and every one of his films is worth watching. His films are still world-famous, especially in Russia, where people still recognize me as Marjina from Alibaba Aur 40 Chor.”

“Raj Kapoor was the first artist who created something revolutionary in the film industry.” Raj Kapoor Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Vision for a ‘Great Movie’ About the Legendary Actor’s Life (Watch Video).

“As Prime Minister Modi mentioned, Raj Kapoor envisioned and executed his ideas in the films. Cinema is a medium that connects people, and even though I don't act in films anymore, people still recognize me for my contribution to cinema. It's because of the films I worked in that I have this recognition today, and people from villages and towns still recognise me,” she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).