Raj Kapoor, a legendary actor, director, and producer, was famously known as The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema. His grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, recently shared his vision of making a biopic about the National Award-winning icon. Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India, Ranbir was asked about any plans to create a film on his late grandfather. He revealed, “I have thought about this a lot and discussed it with various filmmakers, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to know how to make a film on him. In a biopic, you can’t just highlight the success factor or the highs in a person’s life. You should show the lows, struggles and relationship dynamics too. It’s a very tough biopic to make; I don’t know if my family would agree to most of it (the things to be portrayed). But it'll definitely make into a great movie.” Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival at IFFI 2024, Shares ‘Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe’ Was First Song He Played for Daughter Raha.

