Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah on Wednesday said he is eager to play Ayushmann Khurrana's heroine in the latter's upcoming film! Gulshan's quip on social media came as a reaction to a news piece that actress Mrunal Thakur had allegedly walked out of Ayushmann's upcoming film, Doctor G. "Shall I walk in then? Let's see if I can pull off being Ayushmann's heroin (sic)," Gulshan wrote in a tweet. Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana Announces New Movie Which Will Be a Campus Drama (View Post)

The actor is known for his sarcasm and sense of humour on social media. Earlier in the day, the actor reacted to the news of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani renaming dragon fruit to Kamalam due to its resemblance to the lotus flower. Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Viral Video of Assam Doctor Grooving to Ghungroo, Appreciates Surgeon’s ‘Terrific Spirit’

"Oh so cool !! While we are at it, can we please rename Banana also by the shape it resembles? Kela doesn't quite do it justice. Twitter is definitely the most entertaining social media platform," Gulshan had written.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).