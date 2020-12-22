And Ayushmann Khurrana is back to what he does the best - pic out niche films and shoot for them. December 22 started on a great note for all Ayushmann Khurrana fans for the actor took to Instagram to announce his next picture - Junglee Pictures' Doctor G, where he will don the white coat and begin consultations. He captioned his post, "Verified Opening soon for consultation.👨‍⚕️ #DoctorG" Ayushmann Khurrana: I Miss the Stage, I Miss People Screaming at My Gigs.

Talking about the project, Ayushmann told TOI, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.” World Children's Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana Pledges to End Violence Against Children As UNICEF Celebrity Advocate.

The campus drama is a comedy film that will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Ayushmann was last seen, unfortunately for his fans, on the digital medium when his film with Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo, was released on Amazon Prime Video due to theatres shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently working on Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and will soon begin work on Doctor G.

