The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing struggle has different for each and every single person. However, unlike for the working class people who are sitting home and cribbing about working from home, the real challenge that the pandemic is posing, is being faced by the countless doctors and medical staff who have been facing the pandemic in the eye and fighting it daily. Hats off!! Hrithik Roshan Treats Fans with Stunning Sun-Kissed Photo.

And once a while we come across a doctor like Arup Senapati who is not only fulfilling his duty but also making sure to inculcate some spirit in his patients amidst the grim situation. A video of the doctor grooving to Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo recently went viral and it has caught none other than Hrithik Roshan himself. Here's what he had to say. Assam Doctor Dr Arup Senapati Dances to 'Ghungroo' To Cheer Up COVID-19 Patients, Other Times When Doctors Grooved to Beat The Stress and Spread Hope Among Everyone (Watch Viral Videos).

Check Out Hrithik's Tweet Below:

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Hrithik went all out with praises for Dr Arup's gesture to cheer up his patients and penned, "Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit." Dr Arup's gesture was seemingly not just appreciated by his COVID ward patients, but also by throngs of Twitterati who thanked the doc for doing a bit extra for the Coronavirus patients under his care than just treating them. Heartwarming.... isn't it?

