Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Join Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Isha Ambani's Festive Bash (View Pics)

Priyanka , Nick Jonas with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Isha Ambani Holi bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

It's that time of the year when we cheerfully say, 'Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai'! The festival of Holi is just around the corner and celebs are already busy planning different parties and gatherings for their close circles. Though coronavirus has dampened the festive spirit and the situation is even tensed in certain parts of the country, B-town seems to be least affected by it. Nita and Mukhesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal hosted a Holi bash in the city tonight and the invite for which was extended to who's who of the Bolly world. Holi 2020: Indian Railways to Run 402 Special Trains to Meet Rush During Festival.

Since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already in India, the couple made their way to PeeCee's good friend, Isha's festive party. The Sucker singer will probably enjoy this Indian festival for the very first time and we are looking forward to his cute description of it. Also joining Nickyanka at the party were the rumoured love birds, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Besides them, other Bollywood celebs spotted at the soiree were Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez and others. Have a look at their pictures. Holi 2020 Events in Mumbai and Pune: Pool Parties to Colour Splash in Resorts, Check Out the Happening Places to Party on Holi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Jacqueline Fernandez

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal

Huma Qureshi

Diana Penty

View this post on Instagram #dianapenty for #ishaambani holi bash #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 6, 2020 at 8:00am PST

We are expecting more celebs to attend Isha Ambani's pre-Holi bash. The events hosted by Ambanis are usually a grand affair with an elaborate guest list. Looking forward to other names who will mark their attendance.