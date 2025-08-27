Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is not celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year, said that the home feels incomplete without Bappa this year, but the heart is full of his blessings. ‘We Will Not Be Holding Our Ganpati Celebrations’: Shilpa Shetty to Skip Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Due to Family Bereavement, Shares Emotional Statement on Instagram (View Post)

Shilpa Shetty Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

Shilpa Shetty Shares Emotional Ganesh Chaturthi Reel on Instagram

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring various Ganesh Chaturthi moments she has celebrated at her home over the years. The clip also has her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita, children and mother. For the caption, she wrote: "Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart is full of your blessings. Ganpati Bappa morya, pudchya varshi lavkar ya. #GanpatiBappaMorya #Gratitude #Blessed #GaneshChaturthi #GannuRaja."

Shilpa Shetty Cancels Ganesh Chaturthi Due to Family Bereavement

It was on August 25, when the actress, who is known for her grand Ganpati celebrations every year, has shared that she will not be holding the festivities this time due “to a bereavement in the family.” Shilpa had shared a statement on her Instagram stories, which read: “Dear friends, With deep grief we regret to inform you, Due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations.” “As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude – The Kundra Family,” she wrote.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lord Ganesha God of Wisdom

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals. India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Shilpa Shetty’s Next Film ‘KD: The Devil’

On the acting front, Shilpa who was last seen in Sukhee, a humorous slice-of-life tale, will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

