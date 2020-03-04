Hrithik Roshan is Mighty Impressed By Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun's Dance Skills, is All Praises For Their Energetic Performances

Hrithik Roshan, Vijay, Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Hrithik Roshan is without a doubt one of the finest actors as well as dancers in Bollywood. The actor is known for his exceptional dance moves and it is always a treat to watch him. Although it's not just Bollywood that churns out some big dance hits, South films too are known for their high-energy numbers and we often see the likes of Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun dancing their heart out to these. While Bollywood is often seen taking inspiration from South cinema, there's little interaction we usually see between the B-Town celebs and South superstars. Hrithik Roshan’s Fashion Inspiration Ranveer Singh Reacts to the Former’s ‘Towel’ Look, Tags Him a ‘Sax God’.

During his recent Chennai visit, Hrithik had some of the kindest words to say about two big South celebs, Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay. Particularly talking their energy and how easily they pull off some amazing dance moves, the Super 30 star heaped praises on the two South actors. While talking about the Bigil actor, Hrithik expressed awe and said, "I think he has some secret diet or something. I would love to learn what they eat before they dance”.

Not just this, speaking about being inspired by Allu Arjun, the actor mentioned, "Oh my God, he is so energetic, strong and inspiring”. Hearing these amazing words, we do feel like getting a little ambitious and imagining a dance track that brings together this amazing trio together. If Hrithik, Vijay and Allu Arjun feature in a dance number together, we bet it would be the greatest. Hrithik Roshan Wins Internet with his Hilarious Caption, Credits Ranveer Singh for Inspiring his Fashion Outing.

On the work front, Hrithik had a splendid 2019 with Super30 and War. The actor will now be gearing up for Krrish 4 and also has been reported to be a part of Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake.