For ones who don't know, Hrithik Roshan is keen on joining the bandwagon of actors who have had successful OTT debuts. After Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar (yet to release), Hrithik could very well be the next big name who will venture into the digital space with a remake of a popular BBC series. The show in question here is Tom Hiddleston's The Night Manager and Roshan is apparently charging a huge amount to come on board for it. After Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games, Hrithik Roshan to Make an Exciting Web Debut with Netflix's Underwater Thriller?

As per new reports in Peepingmoon.com, Hrithik has been offered a staggering amount of Rs 75-80 crore to star in the remake of this Tom Hiddleston starrer. Revealing why the platform is willing to spend this big amount on Hrithik's OTT debut, a source close to the development in his interaction with the portal said, "Hrithik is a bonafide superstar with a tremendous track record at the box office and huge fan following across the globe. His web debut will enhance the streaming platform's subscription manifold in India and overseas, and also pave a way for other Bollywood stars to follow the suit. "

Going further, the source added how the show will be mounted on a big scale and that Hrithik's addition will only benefit it further. "The show requires to be shot on a massive scale and Hrithik will have to accommodate much more time than what he normally spends on a film set. Aware of Hrithik's reach and his one project a time commitment, Disney+Hotstar agreed to shell out a never-before fee to get the superstar on board," the same source continued.

The fee that HR is charging is more or less the same that Akshay Kumar is getting for his debut with The End on Amazon Prime. The amount is 10 times more than what Saif Ali Khan was paid for Sacred Games and 14 times more than what Abhishek Bachchan charged for Breathe Into the Shadows. War fame Sridhar Raghavan is writing the script and the hunt for a director who can justify this project is still on. Hrithik has verbally given his nod to the remake and is waiting for the final draft.

Well, we are certainly hoping and praying for things to fall in place.

