‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Turns 26: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Recalls Salman Khan–Aishwarya Rai’s Strong Off-Screen Chemistry During Shoot, Says THIS About Iconic Film’s Possible Remake

The incomplete love story of Sameer and Nandini continues to tug at the hearts of Bollywood fans even today. Yet, there’s also a part of us that finds joy in Vanraj’s unexpected triumph in winning over his wife. Why bring this up now? The iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (HDDCS) starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn marks 26 glorious years today (June 18). Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this romantic musical remains a timeless tale of love, sacrifice, and emotional depth. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 62nd Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Filmmaker’s Birthday, Success of ‘Chhaava’ (See Pics).

Even today, it touches hearts with its powerful storytelling and unforgettable chemistry between the lead actors. Every rewatch leaves us mesmerised all over again. In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up about the making of the film and the memorable chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. He addressed whether we might see Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2 in the near future.

‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Completes 26 Years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan’s Off-Screen Chemistry During ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Shoot

As Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completes 26 years, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali sat down for an interview with the Times of India and talked about his experience working on the film. When asked if there was any chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan even off-screen, the filmmaker said, "Yes, there was love in the air. But not just between them; there was a lot of affection among all of us. Zohra Sehgalji, Helen Aunty, Salman, Aishwarya, Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jayekar - we were like one big family. I don't think Ive ha such a fulfilling experience shooting any other movie."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says This About Working With Aishwarya Rai

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam marked the debut collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aishwarya Rai. Talking about his experience working with the Bollywood diva for the first time, the filmmaker said, "She was my perfect Nandini. I couldn't have asked for a better embodiment of the character I had in mind." Bhansali added that the actress matched his vision perfectly.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Title Track:

SLB To Remake ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’?

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked if he would want to remake Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the filmmaker said that he doesn't want to remake any of his films except Khamoshi, starring Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan. He said, "I would remake Khamoshi only because of the alternate ending. Otherwise, I prefer to leave my stories as they are." Salman Khan Comments on Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Relationship in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’ Premiere Episode – Here’s What He Says (Watch Promo).

About ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

The iconic film also featured Vikram Gokhale. Smita Jayekar, Helen, Zohra Sehgal, Rajeev Verma, Vinay Pathak, Sheeba Chaddha and Ghanashyam Nayak in key roles. The romance drama is packed with several hit songs, including "Tadap Tadap", "Nimbooda", "Dholi Taro Dhol" and "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" that continue to strike a chord among fans even today.

