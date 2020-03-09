Hungama 2 New Poster: Paresh Rawal Hilariously Interrupts Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery And Pranita Subhash's Coffee Time

The latest poster of Hungama 2 is hilarious (Picture credit - Twitter)

Priyadarshan's Hungama (2003) starring Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani is easily one of the hilarious movies to have come out of Bollywood. It is getting a sequel, which will also be helmed by Priyadarshan. However, there is a little bit of a change in terms of casting. The reboot of Hungama will see Paresh Rawal returning to his role of Radheshyam Tiwari, while Shilpa Shetty, South actor Pranitha Subhash, young star Meezaan Jaffery who did not feature in the original film will be seen in Hungama 2. The first poster and the teaser that followed set the ball rolling. Now the latest poster has only upped all the excitement.

In the new poster of Hungama 2 that was dropped earlier today, we see Shilpa, Meezaan and Pranitha enjoying coffee together as Paresh pops with a syringe from under the table. It doesn't really give many details about the plot of the film, but it definitely looks interesting. Hungama 2 First Poster: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash Gear Up For The Unlimited Confusion!

Check out the latest poster of Hungama 2 right here:

Speaking about the new film, Priyadarshan said in a press statement, “It’s been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain (Venus) yet again after Hulchul and Garam Masala and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment.”

Talking about roping in Shilpa, Priyadarshan had earlier said, “Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6. For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral. Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama.”