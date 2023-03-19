Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega said that every girl will relate to her, adding she enjoyed doing stunts for her role. She said: "My character Divya is someone that every girl will fall in love with. She is confident, smart, witty, and has got some kickass action moves, I mean the action sequences I shot gave me an adrenaline rush and was such a wonderfully satisfying experience." Hunter Trailer: Suniel Shetty As Tough Cop Promises Thrill in This Action-Packed Series (Watch Video).

Esha started her career in 2002 with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe opposite Aftab Shivdasani. Later, she also acted in Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Yuva and was part of the multistarrer film Dhoom which gave her immense success that was followed by Dus, No Entry among others. After being part of the psychological crime thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the actress will be seen next in the upcoming web series 'Hunter' starring Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram Sinha. Hunter Teaser: Suniel Shetty’s ACP Vikram Is Unstoppable And Ready To Fight Evildoers in Prince Dhirman-Alok Batra’s Upcoming Web Series (Watch Video).

Sharing her happiness about joining the web series, Esha said: "I am super excited for Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega, it is an action-packed roller-coaster ride filled with emotion and drama... it is massy and the characters are very intriguing." Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega featuring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht, will premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV.

