Actor and fitness icon Malaika Arora has always been in the spotlight not just for her career and style, but also for her personal life. Often judged for her choices, Malaika has now revealed how she found freedom from these constant societal expectations.

Malaika Arora Says She Found Freedom After Stopping Explanations

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the diva admitted that breaking away from people’s opinions wasn’t easy. “It was tough because people love to tell you what you should or shouldn’t be. I was judged for my career, my clothes, my relationships you name it. But the day I stopped explaining myself was the day I felt free. My biggest takeaway? The only narrative that matters is the one you write for yourself,” she said.

Malaika Arora Says She Wears Being ‘Too Much’ Like a Crown

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and later dated Arjun Kapoor before their reported breakup, shared that the constant scrutiny shaped her resilience. She added, “I’ve been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything. And honestly? I wear it like a crown now. If I’m ‘too much’ for someone, they’re probably not enough for me.” The 50-year-old star also highlighted how she has built her own path without following conventional rules. “Whether in fashion, fitness, or just the choices I’ve made, I’ve never followed a formula. I’ve always believed that real confidence comes when you stop performing for the world and start living for yourself,” Malaika explained. Malaika Arora Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Onam 2025 Celebrations With Her Mother Joyce (See Post)

Malaika Arora Says on Confidence and Self-Doubt

Speaking about confidence and self-doubt, Malaika admitted that insecurities never truly vanish, “Self-doubt is human, it never really disappears. There are days when I question myself, just like anyone else. But over the years, I’ve learned to meet those moments with kindness rather than criticism. Confidence, for me, isn’t about never doubting it’s about moving forward with grace despite it.” By embracing authenticity and self-love, Malaika Arora continues to inspire many who admire her for her unapologetic approach to life, fitness and fashion.

