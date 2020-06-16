India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)

India and China face-off news is all over the internet. But what's more disheartening to hear is that many Indian Army men have lost their lives while fighting against the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. Earlier, reports were that only three Indian bravehearts lost their lives in the violent face-off. However, the number now is reported to be almost 20 including a colonel rank officer, Santosh Babu. As soon as this devastating news made it to the web, Bollywood celebs mourned the loss. Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and more offered prayers and condolences to the martyrs' families. Even Amitabh Bachchan saluted the spirit of Indian Army men who fought till the last breath for the country. India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet).

"They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND," a part of Big B's tweet read. The Bollywood superstar started the same tweet with quite a popular heartwrenching song by Lata Mangeshkar which is 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zaraa Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani, Jo Shahid Hue Hain Unki, Zaraa Yaad Karo Qurbaani.' Colonel Santosh Babu Was The Indian Army Officer Killed in Face-Off Against China, Scores Pay Tribute.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

T 3565 - .... ज़रा आँख में भर लो पानी ; जो शहीद हुए हैं उनकी , ज़रा याद करो क़ुर्बानी .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2020

Here Are The Tweets Of Other Celebs:

Sonu Sood

Santosh babu.. you will remain in our hearts forever. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. We Salute you and your family for what you did for our nation🙏. #GalwanValley 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1tCBQrM7ab — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 16, 2020

Yami Gautam

Heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who got martyred 🙏🏻We are deeply indebted to our Indian Army for their sacrifice and always upholding the security & integrity of the Nation. But really praying for peace & hope 🙏🏻 Jai Hind🇮🇳 #GalwanValley — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 16, 2020

Ashoke Pandit

My heart goes out for all the #Martyrs who sacrificed their lives today while protecting our borders against China. Heartfelt condolences to their families. ॐ शांति ! #IndiaStandWithArmyAndModi #ChinaIndiaFaceoff — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 16, 2020

Hina Khan

Times are hard, the foe is harsh and the responsibility is harder. Just know that I and every Indian will stand with you @adgpi in solidarity to share that responsibility! Prayers for the martyrs and their bereaved families 🙏 #GalwanValley #WithTheSoldier #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 16, 2020

Arjun Bijlani

Will pray for the martyrs families.. lost 20 precious lives . Too much pain . Worst year of life . So many lives jus going for some reason or the other .. God we need peace now. Please stop this . #GalwanValley . I stand with India. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) June 16, 2020

2020 is literally turning out to be a chaotic and messy phase for India. As right from coronavirus, celebrities death news (almost everyday) to now this dispute with China at the borders, it's a tough year. May the gone souls rest in peace. Stay tuned!

