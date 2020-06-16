Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 16, 2020 11:53 PM IST
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India and China face-off news is all over the internet. But what's more disheartening to hear is that many Indian Army men have lost their lives while fighting against the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. Earlier, reports were that only three Indian bravehearts lost their lives in the violent face-off. However, the number now is reported to be almost 20 including a colonel rank officer, Santosh Babu. As soon as this devastating news made it to the web, Bollywood celebs mourned the loss. Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and more offered prayers and condolences to the martyrs' families. Even Amitabh Bachchan saluted the spirit of Indian Army men who fought till the last breath for the country. India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)

"They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND," a part of Big B's tweet read. The Bollywood superstar started the same tweet with quite a popular heartwrenching song by Lata Mangeshkar which is 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zaraa Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani, Jo Shahid Hue Hain Unki, Zaraa Yaad Karo Qurbaani.' Colonel Santosh Babu Was The Indian Army Officer Killed in Face-Off Against China, Scores Pay Tribute

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

Here Are The Tweets Of Other Celebs: 

Sonu Sood

Yami Gautam

Ashoke Pandit

Hina Khan

Arjun Bijlani

2020 is literally turning out to be a chaotic and messy phase for India. As right from coronavirus, celebrities death news (almost everyday) to now this dispute with China at the borders, it's a tough year. May the gone souls rest in peace. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

