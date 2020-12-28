Irrfan Khan’s demise left everyone shocked. One of the finest talents of Hindi Cinema, breathed his last on April 28 this year. Be it the family, industry members or fans, fans miss watching this pure talent on the big screen. But here is another opportunity to watch the brilliant actor once again in theatres. Irrfan Khan’s film The Song Of Scorpions had premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland on August 9, 2017. And now this movie, written and directed by Anup Singh, will be releasing in theatres in 2021. Did You Know Irrfan Khan Declined Christopher Nolan’s Offer to Work in Interstellar?

The Song Of Scorpions is presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70MM Talkies with Feather Light Films and KNM will be releasing in cinema halls in early 2021. While sharing this big news, the makers revealed through this video, “A golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time!!!” We are sure, movie buffs wouldn’t want to miss this big opportunity of watching the late actor and his finest act one more time on the big screen.

The Song Of Scorpions In Cinema Halls

IRRFAN'S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan's last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. pic.twitter.com/RHJzxNYbXl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020

The Song Of Scorpions is a Swiss-French-Singaporean Rajasthani language drama starring Golshifteh Farahani in the lead. It also featured Waheeda Rehman and Shashank Arora in key roles. Irrfan Khan essays the role of a camel trader in this film. So are you excited to watch this film in theatres?

